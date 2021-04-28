Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Over 980 deaths, highest ever in 24 hours; 63,309 new cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 985 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities. The state, one of the worst hit by theCOVID-19 pandemic, logged 63,309 fresh cases, taking the tally of infections to 44,73,394.

As many as 61,181 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 37,30,729. The number of active cases stands at 6,73,481.

COVID-19 curbs in Maharashtra extended by 15 days

The existing lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra, imposed to stem the COVID-19 spread, will be extended by 15 days beyond April 30, Health

Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

The strict curbs on movement of people and a host of other activities are in force in the state since April 14 and were to end on April 30. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 83.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.5 per cent.

Currently, 42,03,547 people are in home quarantine and 31,159 are in institutional quarantine.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra may face 3rd COVID-19 wave if vaccination slows: Experts

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Vaccination drive for those above 18 not to begin on May 1

Latest India News