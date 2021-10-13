Wednesday, October 13, 2021
     
Mahant Giri death case: CBI approaches Prayagraj court, seeks permission for lie detector test of accused

Mahant Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2021 9:10 IST
Mahant Giri death case: CBI seeks permission for lie detector test of accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate court of Prayagraj to conduct a polygraph test (lie detector test) on the three accused in the alleged suicide case of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri.

Accused Anand Giri, Adhya Prasad Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari who are currently in judicial custody till October 18 are lodged in the Naini Central Jail. Police in their application to the Prayagraj court claimed that all the three accused were not presenting true facts during their remand in police custody.

"In order to unravel the truth behind the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, scientific tests of the above three accused persons are required to be conducted," the CBI application said.

Mahant Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of saints in India, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

The probe in the matter was transferred to CBI on September 23. 

(With inputs from ANI)

