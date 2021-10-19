Mahant Narendra Giri death case: CBI application for polygraph test of accused rejected

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Polygraph test of accused rejected in Narendra Giri death case

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has rejected the CBI application for a polygraph test of Anand Giri, Adya Prasad and his son Sandeep Tiwari, the three accused in the Mahant Narendra Giri's death case. The application was rejected as the accused did not give their consent for the test. However, chief judicial magistrate Harendra Nath, at the request of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), extended judicial custody of the three accused till October 30, which is also the next date of hearing in the case.

On Monday, all the accused in the Narendra Giri death case appeared from jail through video conferencing and refused to give consent for the polygraph test, alleging that the CBI has filed this application only to harass them.

Since the consent of the accused is required for conducting this test, the CJM court rejected the application of CBI.

The CBI, in its application, had requested the CJM court to pass an order for a polygraph test of Anand Giri, Adya Prasad and his son Sandeep Tiwari, who were in jail for abetting the suicide of Mahant Narendra Giri, former head of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.

In its application, the CBI had sought permission for a polygraph test of the accused to know the truth with regard to interrogations going on in connection with the said case.

The counsel for the accused too moved an application opposing the test.

It may be recalled that Mahant Narendra Giri's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021.

In his suicide note, the Mahant had charged the three of mental harassment.

An FIR was lodged against the three accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Georgetown police station in Prayagraj.

Subsequently, Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were arrested.

Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the investigation of the case was transferred from Uttar Pradesh Police to the CBI.

All three are presently lodged in the Naini central jail.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Post Mahant Narendra Giri's death, Balbir Giri to now head Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Latest India News