Mahakumbh: Why is it held every 12 years? Know how site of Kumbh Mela decided

Kumbh Mela 2025: Mahakumbh, the world's largest religious gathering is being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from January 13 and will continue for 45 days. Kumbh Mela is a unique festival of Indian culture and religious traditions, with a history spanning thousands of years. It is famous worldwide where, every twelve years, lakhs of devotees gather at the bank of the river for a 'holy bath', based on special astrological alignments. Kumbh Mela is not only a religious event, but it is also an expression of the collective faith, struggle and unity of the Indian society, which is revived every time through this unique festival.

The Mahakumbh Mela is held every 12 years at one of four sacred locations: Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain, or Nashik. This 12-year interval is based on astrological and mythological beliefs, giving the event deep spiritual and cultural significance. Each of these sites is considered sacred, and the timing of the Kumbh Mela is believed to align with auspicious celestial positions, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many devotees.

Why is Maha Kumbh held after 12 years?

The Mahakumbh is celebrated once every twelve years, while the Ardh Kumbh takes place every six years. These large gatherings, held at sacred locations like Prayag, Haridwar, Ujjain, and Nashik, have been significant since ancient times. From an astrological perspective, the Mahakumbh has special importance. It is organised when Jupiter is in Aries, and both the Sun and Moon align in Capricorn, creating a unique celestial combination. Although the Sun and Moon align in Capricorn every year during the month of Magh, Jupiter only enters Aries once every twelve years, making the Mahakumbh a rare and significant event. Additionally, specific planetary and stellar alignments contribute to the event's unique significance. The same combination of special planets was there in Harshkalin Maha Kumbh, the same combination is formed in this year 2025 Prayag Maha Kumbh.

How is the site of a Kumbh Mela decided?

According to the Kumbh Mela website, the location of the Kumbh Mela is determined by the specific positions of celestial bodies:

Haridwar Kumbh: When Jupiter is in Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi, symbolised by the water bearer) and the Sun and Moon are in Aries and Sagittarius, respectively, the Kumbh is held at Haridwar.

Prayag Kumbh: When Jupiter is in Taurus and the Sun and Moon are in Capricorn (Makar Rashi, during Makar Sankranti), the Kumbh takes place at Prayag.

Nashik Kumbh: When Jupiter is in Leo (Simha Rashi) and the Sun and Moon are in Cancer, the Kumbh is celebrated at Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, which is why this event is referred to as the Simhastha Kumbh.

Ujjain: When Jupiter is in Leo, the Sun and the Moon in Aries, it is the perfect alignment for Kumbh Mela to be celebrated in Ujjain.

These astrological configurations determine the timing and locations of the Kumbh Mela at the four sacred sites of India.

Pilgrims to the Kumbh Mela come from all sections of the religion ranging from Sadhus (saints) and Naga Sadhus who practice ‘sadhana’ and keenly follow a strict path of spiritual discipline, to Hermits who leave their seclusion and come to visit the civilization only during the Kumbh Mela, to seekers of spirituality, and to common people practicing Hinduism.

During the Kumbh Mela, a number of ceremonies take place, the traditional procession of Akharas called 'Peshwai' on elephant backs, horses and chariots, the shining swords and rituals of Naga Sadhus during 'Amrit Snaan', and many other cultural activities that attract millions of pilgrims to attend the Kumbh Mela.

