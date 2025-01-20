Mahakumbh: Over 8.6 crore devotees take dip in Sangam in 8 days, official ensures robust fire safety measures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Day 8 of Mahakumbh

Kumbh Mela 2025: Official and authorities are on high alert after yesterday's fire incident at Mahakumbh mela in Prayagraj. A gathering that is witnessing devotees from across the globe, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and secure experience. Till the eighth day of Mahakumbh, over 8.26 Crore people have taken the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Avinash Chandra, DG Fire ensured that the fire safety is taken with utmost sensitivity.

Authorities ensure fire safety arrangements

Regarding fire safety arrangements, Chandra highlighted the extensive preparations in place at the Kumbh.

"In the entire Kumbh area, fire safety has been taken with great sincerity. 53 fire stations and 20 fire posts have been built and more than 1300 firemen have been deployed. More than 300 vehicles have been deployed. We will strengthen it even further. The magnitude is so big that there are nine fire stations in the entire Prayagraj district, and there are 53 fire stations and 20+ fire posts in Mahakumbh alone," he said.

Further he shared the manpower and arrangements at the department to combat any unforeseen situation. "The manpower in Prayagraj is 175 and 1300+ manpower in Mahkumbh. In a big district like Lucknow, there are 11 fire stations and around 200 manpower. Here, there is manpower of 1400. The area of one fire station is around 800 square metres, which means that it will take less than three to four minutes for the fire vehicle of one fire station to reach the spot," he said.

Mahakumbh fire: PM Modi spoke with CM Yogi Adityanath

On Sunday, a fire had broken out in Mahakumbh due to an explosion of three cooking gas cylinders. The fire broke out at 4.30 pm in Sector 19, within the Gita Press tent at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The fire spread to 10 nearby tents. Police and administration teams responded quickly, and the firefighters managed to douse the flames.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the fire and spoke to officials and firefighting teams on the spot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took cognizance of the incident.

(With inputs from ANI)