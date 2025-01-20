Meet Chabi Wale Baba: Spreading spiritual peace with 'Ram Naam ki Chabi' at Mahakumbh

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Chhabi Wale Baba

As the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj draws millions of devotees, one unique and captivating figure has been turning heads – Harishchandra Vishwakarma, also known as Chabi Wale Baba or Ram Naam Ki Chabi Baba. Hailing from Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, Baba has arrived at the holy gathering carrying a 20 kg key, which he proudly calls the "Ram Naam ki Chabi" (the Key to Ram's Name).

For Baba, this key is more than just a heavy object. It's a symbol of spiritual enlightenment and liberation. Speaking about his journey, Baba revealed that at just 16 years old, he made a life-altering decision to fight against the evil and hatred prevailing in society. Leaving home, he embarked on countless padyatras, facing hardships along the way, but always moving forward with the blessings of Lord Ram. "Ram is the Mukti daata (Liberator). This key, I believe, opens the door to inner peace and truth," Baba shared.

Baba's key isn't just a physical object; it holds the power to break egos and guide individuals toward a spiritual path. He humorously adds, "The key is the solution to everything. One day, one hour, one word with me, and your life will change." His teachings and presence are captivating the hearts of devotees who are experiencing a spiritual awakening through his guidance.

The unique Chabi Wale Baba is not the only interesting figure at the Mahakumbh. The spotlight has also shone on Gangapuri Maharaj, also known as Chhotu Baba, who has not bathed for 32 years, drawing awe from the crowd. This year’s Maha Kumbh is certainly special, not only because of the massive turnout but also due to the fascinating personalities that are part of the sacred event.

The festival has become a grand spectacle, with seers and sages arriving at Sangam Ghat, some on elephants and others on horseback, for their ritualistic bath. These holy men, revered by thousands, were warmly welcomed by senior officials with garlands. Among the devotees, there’s an infectious sense of peace, spirituality, and joy.

To ensure the safety of all attendees, Uttar Pradesh’s Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, has inspected the preparations at Sangam Ghat. With the entire area under CCTV surveillance and additional security personnel on the ground, the authorities are making sure that the devotees can enjoy the festival in a safe and secure environment.

The Mahakumbh is a once-in-a-lifetime event that’s celebrated every 12 years. With the blessings of saints like Chabi Wale Baba and other spiritual leaders, the atmosphere in Prayagraj is filled with hope, unity, and faith as millions gather to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Sarasvati rivers. It’s a celebration of spiritual renewal, and everyone, from the youngest devotee to the most seasoned sage, is leaving the event with a sense of joy, peace, and inspiration.