Mahakumbh 2025: IRCTC launches 'Bharat Gaurav train' from Pune to Prayagraj for pilgrims | Fare, schedule

Kumbh Mela 2025: In view of the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) West Zone has launched a special 'Bharat Gaurav train' service connecting Pune to Prayagraj. This special train, operating under the package titled ‘Mahakumbh Gram IRCTC Tent City at Prayagraj,’ will run from January 15 to February 23, ensuring a smooth travel experience for pilgrims attending the holy event.

The initiative aligns with the Central Government's 'Dekho Apna Desh' programme, which aims to promote domestic tourism. Since its inception, the programme has facilitated 86 train services across India, as per reports. The 'Bharat Gaurav train' offers a comprehensive package that includes travel, meals, and accommodation, catering to the needs of pilgrims travelling to one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

About 'Bharat Gaurav train'

The 'Bharat Gaurav train' will have 14 coaches capable of accommodating approximately 750 passengers. The train's route includes stops at key spiritual hubs such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya. Boarding stations are strategically located at Pune, Lonavala, Karjat, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, and Bhusaval, ensuring accessibility for passengers across multiple regions.

Ticket pricing

Economy Class (Sleeper): Rs 22,940

Standard Class (3AC): Rs 32,440

Comfort Class (2AC): Rs 40,130

About Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Kumbh Mela is organised every 3 years, Ardh Kumbh Mela every 6 years and Maha Kumbh Mela every 12 years. The last Mahakumbh Mela was organised in the year 2013. After this, the Ardh Kumbh Mela was organised in 2019. Now, Mahakumbh Mela is going to be organised in the year 2025 and it is going to be grand. Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is going to be organised in Siddhi Yoga on January 29, 2025, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This is the biggest festival for those who believe in Sanatan Dharma. In which a crowd of saints and people from all over the world come to participate in this holy fair. The view of Mahakumbh is such as if people from all over the world have come to this fair. Everyone wishes to take a dip in this holy Mahasangam of Mahakumbh. That is why it is also called Mahasangam. Mahakumbh is going to run from January 13 to February 26.

