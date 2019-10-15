Tourists flock to Mahabalipuram monuments post Modi-Xi summit

Image Source : INDIA TV Tourists at Modi-Xi summit site in Mamallapuram

A massive rush of tourists was witnessed at Mahabalipuram, the venue which held the second informal summit between India and China. On October 11 and 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had held rounds of talks at Mamallapuram, which holds great historical significance with China. The venue, which had been closed for tourists ahead of the summit was thrown open on October 13 and a buzz of tourists was seen at the site.

Tourists were especially seen visiting places where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen talking.

Residents of the town and surrounding villages appeared keen on viewing the famous monuments again after seeing Modi explaining their importance to his Chinese guest.

Several tourists were seen moving around Arjuna’s Penance, Krishna’s butterball and other places, shooting pictures and taking selfies. A few were trying to locate the spot where the two leaders stood and had a discussion.

Stressing on the historical significance of the place, Prime Minister Modi had briefed Xi about the architecture and significance of the three important rock-cut monuments in the famed sculpture town Mahabalipuram, about 60 km from Chennai.

Donning the traditional Tamil attire of 'veshti' (white dhoti), half-sleeve white shirt and angavastram over his shoulder, Modi welcomed Xi at Mamallapuram, also known Mahabalipuram, for the second informal India-China Summit.

The tourists at the venue included locals as well as those coming from other cities. According to the officials in Tamil Nadu, the place remained flooded with tourists on Sunday.

Also Read | Video shows PM Narendra Modi plogging on Mamallapuram beach

Also Read | Modi-Xi Jinping meet: Mamallapuram holds historical China connect