Image Source : PTI Magnitude-4.6 earthquake hits Champai, Mizoram (Representational image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai, Mizoram on Sunday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake struck at 7:29 am.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred near Champhai (Mizoram) at 0729 hours: National Centre for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

More to follow.

