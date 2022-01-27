Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP: Days after being pulled off train at Ujjain railway station, Muslim man held for 'conversion' attempt

A Muslim man who was recently dragged out of a train at Ujjain railway station in Madhya Pradesh by a group of Bajrang Dal members has now been arrested for allegedly forcing the Hindu woman, who was travelling with him, to convert to Islam.

The man, identified as Asif Shaikh, and the woman were pulled out of a Ajmer-bound train on January 14 by the members of Bajrang Dal, who accused him of love jihad. Both were later handed over to the railway police, which after recording the statements of their parents, let them off.

The action was taken after the woman lodged a complaint against Shaikh at Mhow police station, claiming that he was forcing her for conversion.

According to police, an FIR against Shaikh was registered on Sunday and he was arrested on Monday.

The woman told the police that her husband's friend (Shaikh), who is a resident of Azad Nagar, Indore, used to frequently visit to her home and was introduced to her by her husband.

According to the FIR, taking benefit of the friendship, Shaikh clicked private photographs of the complainant and started threatening that he will upload her photographs on social media. He was forcing the woman to convert to Islam and marry him.

"To protect the dignity of my family and my own, I was forced to follow all his instructions," read the FIR copy available with IANS.

"The victim has accused Shaikh of blackmailing and pressuring her for conversion. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 384 (extortion) and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 202," said a senior police official.

The matter came to light after a couple of video of the incident went viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) of Ujjian, Nivedita Gupta had then said, "Bajrang Dal members had brought the man and woman alleging Love Jihad, however, when questioned it was found that they were family friends and both are adults. There was no offence. They were let scot-free after the statements of their parents were recorded."

In one of the purported videos of the incident, woman was seen screaming on Bajrang Dal members. She was heard saying that she is a teacher and man is her family friend; their (Bajrang Dal members) one misunderstanding "will ruin her image".

ALSO READ | ​MP: Four detained for creating ruckus at missionary school over 'religious conversion'

Latest India News