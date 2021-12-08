Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP: Four detained for creating ruckus at missionary school over 'religious conversion'

Following Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's strict directives to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future, the police have detained four persons in connection with alleged vandalism by activists of right-wing groups at a missionary school in Ganjbasoda town in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district. The right-wing organisations had accused the Saint Joseph Church and school of indulging in religious conversion, a charge denied by the educational institute.

According to reports, the school was attacked over purported religious conversion of eight students to Christianity.

Police on Monday registered a case of rioting against unidentified persons after the incident which occurred on the premises of Saint Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, some 105 km from Bhopal, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The education institute had denied the charge of religious conversion. “The type and nature of Ganjbasoda incident is different.

Four persons have been detained and directions were issued that such incidents should be prevented from recurring," Mishra said.

He reiterated that all places (like one at Ganjbasoda), PFI (Popular Front of India) and NGOs which are using foreign funding for religious conversion are under investigation.

Eyewitnesses had said on Monday that stones were hurled at the school building during the ruckus.

A school management spokesman had said that after getting the information about the protest through the media, the local administration was intimated in advance about the possible disturbance.

Latest India News