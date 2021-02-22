Madhya Pradesh minister sits on 50-feet swing to get a mobile signal

Image Source : ANI MP minister sits on 50-feet swing to get a mobile signal

Even as most regions of the country have been connected with telecom networks, there are still some areas where one doesn't get a mobile signal. One such area is the Surel village in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district.

Madhya Pradesh's minister of state for health for public health engineering Brajendra Singh Yadav needs to climb up on a 50-feet hammock whenever he wants to talk to officers and fellow ministers.

Yadav is in Surel village of Ashoknagar district these days, participating in a religious ceremony and is committed to spend the next few days here. People are sharing their problems with him but the minister isn't able to convey the same to the officers.

Since there is a village fair going on, Yadav thought of putting up a hammock on a 50-feet swing borrowed from the fair. He climbs up on the swing at a height of 50 feet and gets the mobile signal easily. His images and videos have gone viral on social media.

Yadav told journalists: "Many villagers are coming to me with the problems that they face every day. But owing to a bad mobile network, I wasn't able to help them. So, to get a better mobile connectivity, I am sitting on a 50-feet high swing in order to speak to the officers and solve their problems."

Latest India News