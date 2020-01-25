Image Source : PTI/FILE Madhya Pradesh's first air cargo terminal to be operational by Jan end

Madhya Pradesh's first air cargo terminal in Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport will begin operations by the end of this month, an official said on Saturday. A team of senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh government and the airport visited the newly built air cargo terminal at Raja Bhoj Airport on Friday. Air connectivity is being promoted under the investor-friendly policy of the state, principal secretary (aviation) Aniruddh Mukherjee said in an official press release.

"The cargo hub in Bhopal will facilitate transportation for national and international trade and create employment opportunities in the state," he was quoted saying in the release.

The state's first air cargo will be operational by the end of January, the release stated.

Airport director Anil Vikram and other senior officials were also present during this visit.