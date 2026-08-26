Nepal PM Balen Shah urges all to 'stand together' after flash flood kills 98: 'Govt is with you'

Kathmandu:

Nearly 100 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, went missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday urged the people of the Himalayan nation to stand united after devastating flood on Wednesday killed at least 98 people. "The pain and loss you have suffered is not small. But I want to assure you that you are not alone in this difficult time -- the state is with you with all its means and resources," Shah said in a statement posted to social media.

Here's what Balen Shah said on nepal floods

"Please be patient. The government takes full responsibility for your rescue, treatment, food and shelter. In times of such a disaster, we all need to stand together," he said.

At least 98 people were killed after the massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet. Some 403 tourists -- 341 of them foreigners -- were unaccounted for several hours after the disaster struck, according to the ministry of culture, tourism and civil aviation.

At least 98 people dead and nearly 500 others missing

At least 98 people died and nearly 500 others, including 133 Indians, are missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal districts on Wednesday. Of these, 18 bodies have been recovered from Chitawan district, 16 from Dhading, 11 from Nuwakot and one from Rasuwa, according to Rajendra Prasad Dhamala, spokesperson at Bagmati Province Police Office.

It should be noted that the flash flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said. It then spread to Dhading, Nuwakot and Chitawan districts, damaging at least four permanent bridges and few temporary ones.

At least 93 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, Dhamala added. Among them, 30 people are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. The missing include at least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs, with most of them headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, assures all support

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had spoken to Balen Shah, and gave both his condolences and an offer to aid rescue efforts. "The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time," Modi said in a statement and added, "India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts."

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PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, assures all possible assistance for Nepal flash flood relief