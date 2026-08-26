Was Pakistan's Skardu airbase India's next target after Sargodha? Ex- CDS Anil Chauhan reveals Op Sindoor plan

New Delhi:

India had planned to target Pakistan's Skardu airbase in Gilgit-Baltistan during Operation Sindoor after striking Sargodha, former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has revealed. However, the Indian armed forces had to change their plan because of bad weather conditions in the area. General Anil Chauhan, who was serving as the Chief of Defence Staff when Operation Sindoor was carried out, made the revelation while speaking about Operation Sindoor and its aftermath at the Vivekananda International Foundation.

Recalling the counter-terror operation, General Chauhan said the Indian side had identified Skardu as one of the potential targets during the operation. "Once the Pakistanis called and said that they wanted to speak at around 10 in the morning. The Air Chief asked me whether he should attack Sargodha, and I said, go ahead. I asked him, could you please identify two more targets? One of the targets they identified was Skardu,” Chauhan said. "We had given the approval, but sometime later the weather there deteriorated, and they had to change their course towards Bholari", he added. The revelation provides fresh details about the targets considered by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor and shows how weather conditions influenced operational planning.

What did former CDS Chauhan say about Kirana Hills?

General Chauhan also clarified that the Indian military did not target Pakistan's Kirana Hills, an area often linked to Pakistan's nuclear facilities. He backed the statement made by Air Marshal AK Bharti, who was the Director General of Air Operations (DGAO) in the Indian Air Force at the time. On May 12 last year, Bharti had said that India had not attacked Kirana Hills or whatever was located there.

'We did not target Kirana Hills'

Chauhan said the issue surrounding Kirana Hills needed to be clarified, particularly because questions had repeatedly been raised about whether the location had been targeted. "Air Marshal Bharti was asked a question about Kirana Hills. I think I should clarify this. It has been asked many times whether Kirana Hills was attacked, because that is where their nuclear facilities are. He was right when he said that we did not target Kirana Hills," Chauhan said. He explained that before the strikes, the Indian armed forces had sent several loitering munitions towards Sargodha. Kirana Hills is located around 10 kilometres north of Sargodha.

Why did loitering munitions fly around Sargodha?

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the Sargodha operation, the former CDS said Indian forces had deployed several loitering munitions in the area before the strikes. "I can perhaps give one explanation. Before those attacks, we had sent a lot of loitering munitions into Sargodha, and Kirana Hills is about 10 kilometres north of Sargodha,” Chauhan said.

“So, the loitering munitions would be looking for radars in and around Sargodha. They have a certain endurance, which means they remain in the air for around two hours, and if they do not find a target, they come down and hit somewhere," he explained. His explanation is significant because it distinguishes between the intended target and the location where a loitering munition may eventually strike after failing to identify its designated target.

Operation Sindoor and India's military response

Operation Sindoor marked a major phase in India's military response following the terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation involved coordinated action by India's armed forces against terror-related targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied territory.

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Did India hit Pakistan's Kirana Hills? Ex-CDS Anil Chauhan explains what happened during Operation Sindoor