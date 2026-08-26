India sends 10 tonnes of humanitarian aid to flood-ravaged Nepal amid rising death toll

New Delhi:

India has stepped up its humanitarian response to the devastating flash floods in Nepal, dispatching 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies along with essential medicines to support the neighbouring country's ongoing rescue and relief operations. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said India stands firmly with Nepal and its people as the Himalayan nation grapples with the aftermath of a catastrophic flash flood in the Bhotekoshi River. At least 98 people have been confirmed dead after the flash flood swept through settlements in Rasuwa and adjoining districts on Wednesday, while several people are still reported missing.

Announcing India's assistance, Jaishankar said the country's thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones and everyone affected by the disaster. "Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he wrote on X. The latest assistance is part of India's efforts to support Nepal as rescue teams continue searching for those missing and authorities work to provide relief to people affected by the sudden flooding.

IAF aircraft kept ready for Nepal relief mission

The Indian Air Force has also placed its transport aircraft fleet on standby for possible relief operations in flood-hit Nepal, ANI reported citing sources. The fleet includes the C-17, C-130J and C-295 transport aircraft. According to sources, a C-130J aircraft is expected to depart for Nepal with relief material by late Wednesday evening.

Over 100 Indians among those reported missing

The devastating floods have also raised concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Nepal. According to Nepal's Tourism Board, around 133 Indians were among the foreign nationals reported missing following the flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area. The Tourism Board clarified that the figures are based on preliminary agency-wise information received from tourism and travel companies. The numbers may therefore be subject to further verification as authorities continue their assessment and rescue operations.

PM Modi speaks to Nepal's counterpart

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Wednesday and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the floods. PM Modi said India was ready to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal and expressed solidarity with the people of the neighbouring country during the crisis.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X. The Prime Minister also highlighted coordination between the two countries as rescue and relief efforts continue on the ground.

Indian Embassy coordinates rescue of affected nationals

The Indian Embassy in Nepal said it is working closely with the Nepalese authorities to facilitate the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the flash floods. "The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The mission has also issued emergency contact numbers for Indians seeking assistance or information about family members affected by the disaster. "For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807, +977 970 910 7500, +977 981 032 6117," the Embassy wrote.

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