PM Modi speaks to Balen Shah, assures all possible assistance for Nepal flash flood relief

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 26) spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah and conveyed his condolences over the loss of lives in the devastating floods in the neighbouring country. PM Modi also assured Shah of India's full support, offering all possible humanitarian and relief assistance to help Nepal deal with the crisis.

A sudden, massive flood swept through two Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing nearly 100 people, leaving over 750 missing and causing extensive devastation in settlements along the river, including to a dozen hydropower projects.

India is ready to provide all possible assistance: PM Modi

In a post on X, PM Modi said the people of India stood in solidarity with Nepal during the difficult time and assured the country of all possible humanitarian assistance.

He added that Indian teams were coordinating closely with Nepalese authorities on rescue and relief operations. "Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts."

India sending assistance to Nepal

India is preparing to send relief material to flood-hit Nepal on Indian Air Force aircraft, officials said.

An emergency consignment containing medicines, rations and other essential supplies will be dispatched to the neighbouring country under the government’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative.

The government is also considering deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Nepal to assist with rescue and relief operations in the affected areas, officials said.

133 Indians among 291 foreigners missing

Around 133 Indians were among the foreign nationals reported missing after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise records received from tourism and travel companies.

It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas. The list of reported missing persons by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers

Indian Embassy in Nepal also provided Emergency Contact numbers.

"For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500. Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy further said it is in close coordination with the relevant Nepalese authorities to facilitate the early rescue and relief of Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that struck the country on Wednesday.

The embassy said rescue and relief operations are being strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal to assist those affected by the disaster. "The Embassy of India has remained engaged with the relevant authorities of the Government of Nepal for early rescue and relief for Indian nationals affected by the flash floods that took place in Nepal today. Rescue and relief efforts continue to be strengthened in coordination with the Government of Nepal," it said.

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