Punjab govt employees, pensioners call 'maha bandh' tomorrow; schools, offices, hospitals to remain closed

Chandigarh:

Over 3 lakh government employees and over 4 lakh pensioners in Punjab have called a statewide 'maha bandh' on Thursday (August 27) to protest against the AAP government's alleged failure to release pending Dearness Allowance (DA) dues. The strike is expected to disrupt government services across the state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

BJP backs employees' strike

The Punjab BJP has extended its support to the proposed strike. Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said employees and pensioners had been forced to take the step after being denied their legitimate dues for a prolonged period.

Dhillon said the state government could no longer cite administrative reasons to delay the payments, claiming that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already rejected the government's arguments and directed it to release the pending DA. He said that the Punjab government subsequently challenged this decision in a double bench, but the earlier decision was upheld.

What are employees demanding?

The government employees will hold a statewide strike in government offices on August 27 to pressure the government to accept their long-pending demands, including the release of pending DA dues.

The protesting employees are demanding the release of the pending 18 per cent DA, implementation of the old pension scheme, and regularisation of contract workers.

Employee and pensioner organisations are also pressuring the government regarding the payment of DA. Some employee organisations have demanded the payment of dearness allowance and its arrears as per the High Court orders.

What's open and closed on August 27?

Government offices from the State Secretariat to the district level will remain shut during the strike.

Employees of Deputy Commissioner, SDM, tehsil and revenue offices, as well as those working in transport, health, schools and colleges, will participate.

Hospital OPDs, government transport services (roadways buses), and health centers will be completely shut down. However, emergency services in hospitals have been stated to continue.

The strike on August 27 will be followed by a government holiday for Raksha Bandhan on August 28, while the subsequent Saturday and Sunday could further affect regular government functioning. As a result, government services across Punjab are expected to remain disrupted for several consecutive days.

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