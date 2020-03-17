Madhya Pradesh crisis: Governor directs Kamal Nath to prove majority by today | 10 points

Kamal Nath government in crisis after MLAs rebelled against the party.

Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has been directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to take the floor test by Tuesday (today), failing which it will be assumed as he doesn't have the numbers. The development comes after Kamal Nath once again met the Governor on Monday after the Speaker adjourned the assembly till March 26, providing a 10-day breather for the government. However, the BJP has moved a no-confidence motion and approached the Supreme Court seeking a floor test in Madhya Pradesh at the earliest.

Madhya Pradesh crisis | Developments so far

In a letter to Kamal Nath, Governor Lalji Tandon asked chief minister to prove the majority by Tuesday (March 17). If his government fails to do so, it will be considered that it does not have the majority. Lalji Tandon responds to Kamal Nath's letter in which he said that he was acting in a biased manner by asking for a floor test. The Governor said Kamal Nath's language was unparliamentary, terming his reasons to not go for a floor test as baseless. I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the constitution, but we can't go outside its purview. BJP has brought in no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers, Kamal Nath said after meeting the Governor. If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring no-confidence motion, mujhe kyun floor test dena? What problem do the 16 MLAs (rebel Congress MLAs) have? They should come before you and put forth their opinion, Kamal Nath added. Kamal Nath has run into trouble after one of Congress loyalists Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and MLAs loyal to him rebelled against the party. On Monday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with 106 MLAs met Governor Lalji Tandon asking him to maintain the dignity of the constitution after Kamal Nath government refused to take the floor test. Chouhan with 106 BJP MLAs met the Governor and claimed that Kamal Nath does not have the numbers and his government is in minority. Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the media said that Kamal Nath government has lost the majority and now even coronavirus won't be able to save the government. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker on Monday cited coronavirus as the reason for adjourning the House which is likely to give a 10-day breather to the government. But after BJP moved Supreme Court seeking floor test at the earliest, the top court is scheduled to hear the plea today, therefore, suspense over whether Kamal Nath government will go for a floor test still continues.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh crisis: SC to hear BJP's plea seeking Kamal Nath govt's floor test on Tuesday

ALSO READ | Kamal Nath govt has lost majority, running away from floor test: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on MP crisis