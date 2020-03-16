Madhya Pradesh crisis: SC to hear BJP's plea seeking Kamal Nath govt's floor test on Tuesday

BJP moves SC, seeks floor test in Madhya Pradesh in 48 hours

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear BJP's plea seeking an immediate floor test of the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh after the assembly was adjourned till March 26 over coronavirus threat. BJP has claimed that a floor test should be conducted since the government doesn't have the numbers.

The plea has been filed against the recent political developments and alleged that the direction of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tondon to the chief minister for conducting a floor test on March 16 has not been complied with, former Advocate General of MP Purushaindra Kaurav said.

Soon after Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned, former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with party MLAs arrived at Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a letter to Governor Lalji Tandon said that holding of a floor test in the Assembly was not possible in view of some MLAs of the Congress being held in "captivity" by the BJP with the help of Karnataka Police.

"I would like you to recall that when I met you on March 13, 2020, I had brought to your notice that BJP has kept many Congress MLAs as captive under the control of Karnataka Police and they were forced to give different types of statements."

"I have clarified that in such a situation holding any floor test has no meaning and it will be undemocratic and

unconstitutional," Nath stated.

