Image Source : PTI Bhopal reports 40 new coronavirus positive cases, city tally at 254

Bhopal has registered 40 new positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the number of positive cases in the state capital to 254. Meanwhile, just as Indore looked set to flatten the curve through the weekend, the numbers went up by seven again. Indore continues to be way ahead with the tally of coronavirus positive cases standing at 897 on Monday. The single-digit rise came as a consolation though. With 84 persons testing positive during the 24 hours, the number of positive cases climbed to 1,485 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, health officials said.

Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 76 in MP, according to a state health bulletin. Indore recorded no fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Besides Indore (seven new) and Bhopal (40 new), the COVID-19 cases rose to 36 in Dhar (15 new), 24 in Raisen (17 new), 25 in Hoshangabad (one new), 21 in Jabalpur (one new), 8 in Agar Malwa (two new) and 6 in Shajapur (one new).

Apart from these districts, Morena district has recorded 16 cases, Ujjain 27, Khargone 41, Khandwa 32, Barwani 24, Gwalior 6, Dewas 19, Sheopur 4, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 4, Shivpuri 2, Ratlam 9, Mandsaur 8, Alirajpur 3, and one each in Betul, Tikamgarh and Rajgarh, the health bulletin said.

Of the 76 deaths in the state on account of COVID-19, 52 were reported from Indore alone. So far, 7 persons have died in Bhopal, 6 in Ujjain, 5 in Dewas, 4 in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Mandsaur. So far, 138 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: All 5 who died of COVID-19 in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims

Also Read | Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Another IAS officer tests positive for COVID-19 in Bhopal​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage