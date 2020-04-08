Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 22 new cases of COVID-19; tally reaches 173

Coronavirus hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, Indore reported 22 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday morning, taking the total number of cases in the district to 173. The MP district is witnessing a rapid surge in the cases of COVID-19, that has 15 lives in Indore, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College said.

The COVID-19 patients are being treated in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore, after their samples test positive for novel coronavirus.

Besides Indore, Bhopal is also among the highest number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, 24 cases were reported in Bhopal, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the city to 85, a health official said.

Meanwhile, 57 fresh cases reported in the state, with which the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 313 on Tuesday. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state now stands at 23 so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the lockdown in the state will be extended "if need arises".

"Lives of people are more important, economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said.

On Tuesday evening, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India has recorded 508 new coronavirus cases and thirteen-linked deaths in the last 24 hours, rising the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,789.

So far, a total of 124 deaths have been reported due to the virus, since the first case surfaced in India on Jan 30.

