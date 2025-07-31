Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets PM Modi, presents 18-month governance report Chief Minister Yadav presented the booklet which contains the story of Madhya Pradesh's all-round development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in the national capital on Thursday, where he shared a detailed report of his 18 months in office.

CM Yadav presents 18-month governance report

During the meeting, CM Yadav presented a booklet titled "Virasat Se Vikas Ki Rahi – 18 Months of Good Governance: Modi Ji's Vision, Yadav Ji's Mission" to the Prime Minister. The publication highlights the progress made across various sectors in Madhya Pradesh under the guidance of PM Modi.

The report outlines achievements in areas such as the state's economic growth, industrial development, poverty eradication, tribal welfare, women empowerment (Nari Shakti), health, education, good governance, urban development, infrastructure development, tourism and culture promotion, and environment conservation.

CM Yadav also briefed the Prime Minister on his recent industrial investment trips to Dubai and Spain, describing them as successful steps toward attracting global investment into the state.

Expressing his gratitude, Yadav sought continued guidance and support from the Prime Minister for Madhya Pradesh's future development. He also reaffirmed the state's commitment to contributing meaningfully to the Prime Minister's India@2047 vision.

CM Yadav calls on Amit Shah

The Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi.

