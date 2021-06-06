Image Source : PTI MP: 27 black fungus patients fall sick after Amphotericin-B shot

At least 27 patients suffering from mucormycosis or 'black fungus' took ill after they were administered Amphotericin-B injections at the government Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC) in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Sunday, adding the medical condition of these patients is stable now. The use of the injection, a key drug in the treatment of black fungus, was immediately stopped after the incident on Saturday evening.

"At least 27 patients, out of the 42 patients admitted in the mucormycosis ward, were given Amphotericin-B injections on Saturday around 6 pm. Immediately after they were administered the injections, which were provided to us by the government, the patients started complaining of adverse reactions like mild fever, shivering and vomiting," BMC public relation officer Dr Umesh Patel told PTI over the phone.

He said the use of the injection was stopped immediately.

"BMC superintendent and dean sprang into action and symptomatic treatment of the affected patients was started immediately. The condition of all the patients is stable.

There is no need to fear," Dr Patel added.

He said authorities and the government are being kept in the loop about the treatment being given to the patients. Another doctor at the facility said approximately 300 to 350 anti-fungal injections had been supplied to the BMC by the MP government just two days ago.

"These Amphotericin-B injections were of a different brand. Earlier, we used to get injections of another manufacturer," he added.

