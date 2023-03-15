MP: 7-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in Vidisha district rescued

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP: 7-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in the Vidisha district rescued

The 7-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in the Vidisha district on Tuesday was rescued after more than 24-hour operation.

The boy slipped into the 60-foot-deep borewell around 11 am on Tuesday and got stuck at a depth of 43 feet, officials said. A parallel pit was dug up to a depth of 51 feet and rescue personnel are digging a tunnel to connect it with the borewell shaft.

The boy, Lokesh Ahirwar, was playing when he slipped into the borewell at Kherkhedi Pathar village under Lateri tehsil in the district. After being alerted by the villagers, a rescue team reached the spot and began an operation to safely extricate him, said Lateri sub-divisional magistrate Harshal Choudhary. An oxygen pipe has been lowered into the borewell.

On Monday, a 5-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district was rescued after 8 hours of operation by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) but died during the treatment. The boy had fallen into a 15-feet deep borewell at the Kopardi village, Karjat tehsil. As many as, five NDRF teams were at teh site to rescue the boy.

