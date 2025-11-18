Madavi Hidma, top naxal commander behind 26 armed attacks, killed in Andhra Pradesh encounter Hidma, a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) central committee and mastermind behind over 26 deadly attacks, including the 2013 Darbha Valley massacre and 2021 Sukma-Bejapur ambush, had a bounty of Rs1 crore on his head.

Raipur:

In a major success for security forces, notorious Naxal commander Madavi Hidma was killed during an encounter in Andhra Pradesh. Hidma, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head, was neutralized along with his second wife, Raje alias Rajakka. The encounter took place in the East Godavari area of Andhra Pradesh, where Maoist leader Hidma was killed in a gunfight with Greyhound forces, who carried out a precision operation against the highly dangerous PLGA Battalion-1 unit led by him.

The encounter details

The encounter took place between 6 and 7 a.m. in the forests near the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border, following intelligence reports of increased Maoist activity in the area. Security forces launched a targeted search operation, which escalated into a firefight with the militants. In the operation, six Maoist cadres were killed, including the notorious commander Madavi Hidma and his wife Raje. Among the other identified militants were Chelluri Narayana, also known as Suresh, a member of the Special Zonal Committee (SZCM), and Tech Shankar. This operation marked a significant blow to the PLGA Battalion-1 unit led by Hidma.

Andhra Pradesh DGP Harish Kumar Gupta confirmed the encounter and stated that a large-scale search and clearance operation is ongoing in the area to ensure complete neutralisation of threats.

Who was Madavi Hidma?

Madavi Hidma, also known as Hidmallu and Santosh, joined the Maoist movement in 1996 at the age of 17. Born in 1981 in the tribal village of Puwarti in South Sukma, Chhattisgarh, Hidma belonged to the Muria tribe. He was the youngest tribal member of the CPI (Maoist) central committee and played a key role in the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) Battalion-1.

Hidma started his armed struggle under the leadership of senior Maoist leaders and quickly rose through the ranks due to his strategic planning and leadership skills. He was known for establishing revolutionary schools to spread Maoist ideology among local communities.

Major attacks linked to Hidma

Over his nearly three-decade-long militant career, Hidma masterminded more than 26 attacks, resulting in the deaths of over 150 personnel and civilians. Some of the deadliest attacks attributed to him include:

2010 Dantewada Attack: 76 CRPF personnel killed

2013 Jhiram Valley Massacre: 27 people killed, including top Congress leaders

2021 Sukma–Bijapur Attack: 22 security personnel killed

Hidma was notorious for personally leading these operations and was considered one of the most dangerous Maoist commanders in Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions.

Significance of the operation

Security agencies view Hidma’s elimination as a breakthrough in the fight against Maoist insurgency. Experts say it could disrupt a crucial segment of the Maoist network in Bastar and adjoining areas, weakening the operational capabilities of the PLGA.

This operation is being hailed as one of the most significant successes against Naxal activities in recent years, ending the decades-long reign of one of the deadliest Maoist leaders.