Lucknow woman doctor arrested by J-K Police for role in Faridabad explosives case The woman doctor has been identified as Dr Shaheen Shahid, who has been brought to Srinagar by air for custodial interrogation. She is a resident of Lucknow's Lal Bagh.

New Delhi:

Hours after busting a terror module spanning in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, security forces have arrested a woman doctor from Lucknow after an assault rifle was recovered from her car, said officials on Monday. The woman doctor has been identified as Dr Shaheen Shahid, who has been brought to Srinagar by air for custodial interrogation.

She is a resident of Lucknow's Lal Bagh, according to officials.

Eight people arrested so far

Till now, the security agencies have arrested eight people in this case. The other seven accused have been identified as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid, all residents of Nowgam, Srinagar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad (Imam of a mosque), resident of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, resident of Wakura area of Ganderbal, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib, resident of Koil area of Pulwama, and Dr Adeel, resident of Wanpora area of Kulgam.

White collar terror module uncovered

The agencies have also recovered more than 2,900 kilograms of explosives, and arms and ammunition in this case, uncovering a white collar terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH). Officials said the terrorists were using encrypted communications channels to communicate with their handlers in Pakistan, adding that more arrests can be made later.

"The investigation revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving radicalised professionals and students in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries," the Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement. "Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs."

The accused were allegedly involved in a wide range of illegal activities, including the crucial process of identifying, radicalising, and recruiting new members for terrorist organizations. Their role also involved managing logistics, collecting funds, and securing weapons and materials for IEDs, it added.