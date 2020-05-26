Image Source : INDIA TV With 81% recovery rate, coronavirus situation in Lucknow is looking positive

The coronavirus situation in Lucknow is looking positive. As per latest figures, out of 327 coronavirus cases in the city, 67 are active while 268 have been recovered. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey, speaking on India TV's Zila Sammelan, said "This challenge is likely to stay with us for a long time but Lucknow is beginning to smile again."

Lucknow top cop further added, "We have made a team 24 personnel which looks a contact tracing and makes sure that the virus is not given any room to breathe. Our police personnel gets rotated regularly. They are asked to report if they have any symptoms or if anyone in their family have any symptoms."

"Soon we will take the coronavirus figure to zero."

When asked about the approach taken by the local PD that has led to positive results as far as COVID-19 situation is concerned, the top cop said that the approach could be broken down in two parts.

"Our approach can be broken down into 2 parts. In the beginning, we had an aggressive approach, frequent announcements, quarantine. By the second phase people started coming forward and helping us. Then it became easy for us to help people as they understood why the strictness was required,"

