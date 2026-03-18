LPG shortage sparks rise in cylinder theft cases across cities, retired judge's home also targeted

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the shortage of LPG cylinders has begun to impact several parts of the country, leading to a surge in theft cases. With supply tightening, thieves are now targeting gas cylinders stored in homes, triggering panic among residents across multiple cities. From Madhya Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, incidents of LPG cylinder theft are being reported frequently. Several of these crimes have been captured on CCTV cameras that also revealed how thieves are using clever tactics to steal cylinders without being noticed.

Retired judge's house targeted in Bhopal

In one such incident, four empty LPG cylinders were stolen from the residence of a retired judge in the Lalghati area of Bhopal. According to police, three bike-borne thieves entered the parking area late at night and took away the cylinders. The incident, which took place around 12:30 am on March 15, was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the house. The victim's family has lodged a complaint, and police are currently scanning the footage to identify the accused.

Shivpuri House break-in leads to cylinder theft

A similar case was reported from Krishnapuram Colony in Shivpuri, where a thief broke into a locked house and stole an LPG cylinder. CCTV footage clearly shows the accused carrying the cylinder on his shoulder before fleeing. The homeowner, Neetu, was away at her parental home when the incident occurred. Upon returning, she found the house ransacked. Apart from the cylinder, gold and silver jewellery, cash and important documents were also stolen, police said, adding that they are working to identify the suspect using CCTV evidence.

Cylinder stolen from businessman's house in Raipur

In Raipur, a businessman's house in Bajaj Colony was also targeted. CCTV footage shows the thief scaling the boundary wall, surveying the premises, and then escaping with the gas cylinder under the cover of darkness. Police have launched an investigation and are attempting to trace the accused. Officials say the rising shortage of LPG cylinders has made such thefts more frequent and concerning.

Police intensify probe as crisis deepens

Authorities are probing all three incidents and have assured that efforts are underway to crack the cases soon. With LPG shortages already troubling households, the spike in thefts has further increased anxiety among residents.

ALSO READ: LPG consumption declines 17.3% in March on war-related shortages: Data