Loudspeaker vs Loudspeaker: Karnataka right wing groups play bhajans to protest against azaan

Continuing their opposition against loudspeakers outside mosques, some right wing outfits in Karnataka have urged priests in temples to chant 'mantras' or play bhajans at 5:30 am. Launching this 'Loudspeaker vs Loudspeaker' competition, these right wing outfits led by Bajrang Dal and Sriram Sena have attempted to ban the morning 'Azaan' heard on speakers outside mosques.

These outfits started protesting against speakers outside mosques, ever since Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down.

"Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume," he had warned while addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on April 2.

In a video message, Sriram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik said the Hindu outfits have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned and the Supreme Court’s order on noise pollution implemented.

In this regard, the Sriram Sena had petitioned the authorities concerned but no one paid heed, he alleged. The government has to instruct the mosque managements not to use loudspeakers, Muthalik said. He also said that the Supreme Court prohibited usage of loudspeakers from 10 PM to 6 AM every day.

"The order also says that loudspeakers should not be used in the silent zones such as schools and hospitals but that order is being violated by the mosque managements. We will play Bhajan every morning if the loudspeakers from mosques are not removed," Muthalik warned.

