Day after warning, MNS plays ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeaker outside its office in Mumbai | Video

A day earlier Raj Thackeray warned the state government for removing the loudspeakers from mosques

One of his party workers was detained briefly

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) played 'Hanuman Chalisa' from loudspeakers at the party office in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. The development comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray warned the state government for removing the loudspeakers from mosques.

“Why are loudspeakers in mosques played at such high volume? If this is not stopped, there will be speakers outside mosques playing Hanuman Chalisa at higher volume,” he had warned while addressing a Gudi Padwa rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Thackeray was addressing the party workers in Mumbai. He added, "I am not against prayers or any particular religion. I do take pride in my own religion."

One of his party workers was also detained and later released in Asalfa area of Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. Mahendra Bhanushali was detained after he installed loudspeakers on a tree and started playing Hanuman Chalisa in Himalaya Society in Asalfa in Chandivali.

A police team arrived at the spot, detained Bhanushali and seized the sound equipment. He was released some two hours later. Bhanushali was fined Rs 5,500 and a notice under CrPC section 149 has been issued to him to not repeat the act.

