Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold meeting to discuss June 4 preparations, strategy

A day after the Exit Polls predicted a massive win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and NDA in the Lok Sabha Elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will join a virtual meeting with all candidates from his party along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday morning (June 2), sources in the party said. Kharge and Rahul will also hold a virtual meeting with prominent Congress leaders from across the country at 1 pm, they added.

Leaders who will join the meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot and other top leaders of the party are expected to take part in the meeting to discuss the preparations for June 4 when the votes of the Lok Sabha Elections will be counted. According to Congress sources, the meeting at 1 pm will be live-streamed.

The meeting also comes close on the heels of the opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital on Saturday.

Several Opposition leaders had taken part in the meeting, including from Congress, Samajwadi Party, CPI-M, CPI, DMK, JMM, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar). However, TMC and PDP skipped the meet.

Exit Polls for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win 371 to 401 seats out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP alone is projected to win within a range of 319-338 seats, says India TV-CNX exit poll. As per India TV-CNX, the NDA is likely to sweep Andhra Pradesh and BJP may lead in Telangana. In Karnataka the BJP-JDS alliance is leading but is likely to lose seats. The BJP will get 18-22, JDS 1-3, Congress 4-8. So the NDA's tally is reaching at 20-24 seats. In Telangana BJP likely to win 8-10 seats, Congress: 6-8, BRS: 0-1 and AIMIM: 1-1. As per India TV-CNX Exit Poll, NDA is to get 19 to 23 seats in Andhra Pradesh. While the TDP will get 13-15, the BJP 4-6, Jana Sena Party: 2-2, YSRCP: 3-5, and Congress will get none. The BJP is likely to make inroads in Kerala for the first time with at least 3 seats. The UDF is expected to win 15 and LDF 5.

