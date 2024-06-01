Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE Updates: BJP-led NDA likely to lead in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE Updates: The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded at 6 PM on June 1, bringing an end to the months-long poll season in the largest democracy of the world. After the conclusion of the seven-phased elections, the focus now shifted to the exit poll predictions. India TV-CNX poll has also made predictions based on voter feedback. As per India TV-CNX, NDA likely to sweep Andhra Pradesh and BJP may lead in Telangana. The BJP is also likely to make inroads in Kerala for the very first time.

It remains to be seen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' call will overshadow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Save Constitution' call. In 2019, the NDA registered a thumping victory bagging 353 Lok Sabha while the UPA bagged only 91. Of this, the BJP won 303 seats and the Congress got 52. COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE | Key constituencies | Hot Seats