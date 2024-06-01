Saturday, June 01, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE Updates: BJP-led NDA likely to lead in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE Updates: As the gigantic Lok Sabha election ends today, India TV-CNX Exit Polls bring you the most reliable and accurate predictions. Stay tuned with India TV to watch the Exit Poll results 2024 from 6:30 PM.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2024 18:47 IST
Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll
Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE Updates: The seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded at 6 PM on June 1, bringing an end to the months-long poll season in the largest democracy of the world. After the conclusion of the seven-phased elections, the focus now shifted to the exit poll predictions. India TV-CNX poll has also made predictions based on voter feedback. As per India TV-CNX, NDA likely to sweep Andhra Pradesh and BJP may lead in Telangana. The BJP is also likely to make inroads in Kerala for the very first time. 

It remains to be seen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' call will overshadow Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Save Constitution' call. In 2019, the NDA registered a thumping victory bagging 353 Lok Sabha while the UPA bagged only 91. Of this, the BJP won 303 seats and the Congress got 52. COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE |  Key constituencies |  Hot Seats

 

Live updates :Exit Poll Results LIVE Updates:

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP makes inroads in Kerala, may win 3 seats

    BJP is likely to make inroads in Kerala for the first time with at least 3 seats. The UDF is expected to win 15 and LDF 5.

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP-JDS alliance leads in Karnataka

    Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP-JDS alliance leads, likely to lose seats
    BJP: 18-22
    JDS: 1-3
    NDA: 20-24
    Congress 4-8

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:38 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP likely to win 8-10 seats in Telangana

    Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: BJP likely to win 8-10 seats in Congress-ruled state
    BJP: 8-10
    Congress: 6-8
    BRS: 0-1
    AIMIM: 1-1

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:33 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    India TV-CNX Exit Poll first prediction: NDA to get 19-23 seats in Andhra Pradesh

    As per India TV-CNX Exit Poll, NDA is to get 19 to 23 seats in Andhra Pradesh 

    TDP: 13-15
    BJP: 4-6
    Jana Sena Party: 2-2
    YSRCP: 3-5
    Congress: 00
    Total Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh: 25

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    First prediction of India TV-CNX Exit Poll shortly

    As the polling of seventh phase concludes,first prediction of India TV-CNX Exit Poll shortly.

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:20 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP alone will win 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    On Kharge's statement, former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Let him say like that for 2-3 days. I can say what he will be saying after that, 'there is fault in EVM'. BJP along with NDA will cross 400 (seats), BJP alone will win 370"

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:10 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Voter turnout of 58.34 per cent was recorded till 5 pm

    A voter turnout of 58.34 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Saturday in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha polls with incidents of violence between TMC and BJP supporters reported in Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, and complaints of EVM glitches and rigging at some booths lodged. 

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 6:05 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    7-phase Lok Sabha elections conclude

    7-phase Lok Sabha elections concluded at 6 PM on Saturday. The counting of votes on June 4

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    INDIA bloc parties have told their workers not to leave counting hall: Kharge

    INDIA bloc parties have told their workers not to leave counting hall till all formalities are over on June 4: Congress chief Kharge.

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:53 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We will get 30-35 seats out of in Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai

    Following INDIA alliance meeting in Delhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said, "...We will get 30-35 seats out of  in Maharashtra."

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:48 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In Uttar Pradesh, all seats of the BJP will be lost: Akhilesh Yadav

    After the INDIA alliance leaders meet, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "In Uttar Pradesh, all seats of the BJP will be lost and the INDIA alliance will win the most seats. There was an earthquake of unemployment, price rise, GST, CBI, ED and Income Tax.

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:47 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We must be very alert during the counting process: CPI General Secretary D Raja

    After the INDIA alliance leaders meet, CPI General Secretary D Raja said, "The decision is that we must be very alert during the counting process. We must alert our counting agents how they must be vigilant... On this issue, we are likely to meet the election commission. Once the election commission gives the time tomorrow, our leaders will meet the EC... The election results are coming out, it is going to be one-sided... We will win 295+ seats..."

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:44 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We will get 295 plus seats: Tejashwi Yadav

    After the I.N.D.I.A alliance leaders meet, Former Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "We will get 295+. INDIA (Alliance) is winning. We will decide later (on PM's face)... Their (BJP's) film of '400 paar' became a flop in the first phase itself..."

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats, predicts Kharge

    After the INDIA alliance leaders meet, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "... INDIA Alliance will win at least 295 seats."

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Now, Congress decides to participate in Exit Poll debates

    Congress to participate in Exit Poll debates, says Pawan Khera, a day after boycott announcement. READ STORY

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In 2019, BJP-led NDA won 46 of these 96 seats

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 46 of these 96 seats (BJP 42, Shiv Sena 2, JDU 1 and LJP 1). The Congress-led UPA won 8 seats (Congress 6, NCP 1 and JKNC 1) and other parties won 42 seats (YSRCP 22, BRS 9, TMC 4, TDP 3, BJD 2 and AIMIM 2).

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:26 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    It is Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) vs Yusuf Pathan (TMC)

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress), Yusuf Pathan (TMC), Mahua Moitra (TMC), Amrita Roy (BJP), Jagannath Sarkar (BJP), Kirti Azad (TMC), Dilip Ghosh (BJP), Satabdi Roy (TMC), Shatrughan Sinha (TMC) and SS Ahluwalia (BJP) in West Bengal, Mahendra Solanki (BJP), Kantilal Bhuria (Congress), Shankar Lalwani (BJP) and Sudhir Gupta (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Giriraj Singh (BJP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JDU), Nityanand Rai (BJP), Gopal Jee Thakur (BJP), Alok Kumar Mehta (RJD) and Shambhavi Chaudhary (LJP-RV) in Bihar, Arjun Munda (BJP), Geeta Koda (BJP), Joba Manjhi (JMM), Sukhdeo Bhagat (Congress) and Vishnu Dayal Ram (BJP) in Jharkhand, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka (Congress), Bhrugu Baxipatra (BJD), Balabhadra Majhi (BJP) and Pradeep Majhi (BJD) in Odisha, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (JKNC) and Waheed Parra (JKPDP) in Jammu and Kashmir were other key candidates in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:25 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Uttar Pradesh also witnessed a fierce battle in 13 seats

    Uttar Pradesh also witnessed a fierce battle in the fourth phase with 13 seats including Kheri, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur and Akbarpur voted on May 13. Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Ajay Mishra Teni (BJP), Jai Prakash Rawat (BJP), Usha Verma (SP), Annu Tandon (SP), Sakshi Maharaj (BJP), Ashok Kumar Rawat (BJP), Ram Shankar Katheria (BJP), Sarika Singh Baghel (BSP) and Raja Ram Pal (SP) were some of the key candidates. BJP's Pankaja Munde, Heena Vijaykumar Gavit, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Raosaheb Danve, Sujay Vikhe Patil, Congress party's Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar and Dr Kalyan Kale, Sandipanrao Bhumre and Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena, Chandrakant Khaire and Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure of Shiv Sena (UBT), Amol Kolhe and Bajrang Sonawane of NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil of NCP were engaged in a tough contest in Maharashtra.  

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Kiran Kumar Reddy, YS Sharmila were in the fray

    Several key candidates were in the fray in the fourth phase. In Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Mathukumilli Bharat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and BK Parthasarathi, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates Kesineni Srinivas, PV Midhun Reddy, V Vijaysai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi and Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates CM Ramesh, Kothapalli Geetha, Daggubati Purandeswari and Kiran Kumar Reddy, Congress candidates YS Sharmila, MM Pallam Raju, Chinta Mohan and Jesudasu Seelam were contesting the elections. Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party has fielded Vallabhaneni Balasouri and Tangella Uday Srinivas from Machilipatnam and Kakinada constituencies respectively in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections for all 175 constituencies took place on May 13.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 5:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Fourth phase held on May 13

    Voters in 10 states and Union Territories used their franchise in the fourth phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 13.

  • Jun 01, 2024 4:31 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In 2019 won 79 of 93 seats in 2019

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP-led NDA won 79 of these 93 seats (BJP 71, Shiv Sena 4, JDU 3 and LJP 1). The Congress-led UPA won 7 seats (Congress 4 and NCP 3) and other parties won 7 seats (SP 2, TMC 2, AIUDF 1 and Independents 2).

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 4:30 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Amit Shah, Mansukh Mandaviya, Paresh Dhanani were among key candidates

    Several key candidates fought the poll battle in the third phase. In Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya, Poonamben Maadam, Rajesh Chudasama, Mansukhbhai Vasava, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan, Bharatsinhji Dabhi and Vinodbhai Chavda, Congress candidates Paresh Dhanani, Lalitbhai Vasoya, Tushar Chaudhary, Chandanji Thakor, Geniben Thakor, Amitbhai Chavda and Anantbhai Patel were in the fray. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Umesh Makwana (Bhavnagar) and Chaitar Vasava (Bharuch) also contested elections in alliance with the Congress party.

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 4:29 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Third phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held on May 7

    The third phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was completed on May 7. 25 seats in Gujarat (BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal won the Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed), 14 in Karnataka, 11 in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in West Bengal and Assam, 2 each in Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu voted in the third phase. 

  • Jun 01, 2024 3:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor tried luck in second phase

    Several key candidates contested the poll battle in the second phase. In Kerala, Congress party's Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor, K Muraleedharan and K Sudhakaran, CPM candidates Elamaram Kareem, KK Shailaja, C Raveendranath and MV Jayarajan were in the fray. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Surendran, Suresh Gopi, V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar fought the battle to open the saffron party's account from the southern state. In 2019, the BJP failed to get any seats from Kerala. Other important candidates included Thushar Vellappally (BDJS), Thomas Chazhikadan (Kerala Congress-Mani), Francis George (Kerala Congress), NK Premachandran (RSP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML) and Annie Raja (CPI). 

     

  • Jun 01, 2024 3:50 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held on April 26

    The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held on April 26. All 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, 8 each in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Bihar and Assam, 3 each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and 1 each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir and Manipur went to polls in the second phase.

  • Jun 01, 2024 12:42 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Voter turnout in Phase 1 was at 66.14 per cent

    The first phase recorded a voter turnout of 66.14 per cent.

  • Jun 01, 2024 12:40 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    A Raja, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi were among key candidates

    Several key candidates contested the poll battle in the first phase. In Tamil Nadu, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Dayanidhi Maran, TR Baalu, A Raja, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Congress candidates Manickam Tagore, Karti P Chidambaram, S Jothimani and Vijay Vasanth were in the fray. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) K Annamalai, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, TR Paarivendhar, Pon Radhakrishnan and Nainar Nagendran were also trying to open the saffron party's account from the southern state. In 2019, the BJP failed to get any seats from Tamil Nadu. Other important candidates included TTV Dhinakaran (AMMK), O Panneerselvam (Independent), K Krishnasamy (AIADMK), J Jayavardhan (AIADMK), Durai Vaiko (MDMK) and Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK). In Rajasthan, BJP's Arjun Ram Meghwal, Rao Rajendra Singh, Ramswaroop Koli, Devendra Jhajharia and Jyoti Mirdha were some key candidates. Govind Ram Meghwal, Rahul Kaswan, Brijendra Singh Ola and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas of Congress and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Hanuman Beniwal were also in the fray.

  • Jun 01, 2024 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    First phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 held on April 19

    The first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held on April 19. Voters in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories participated including all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 6 in Madhya Pradesh, 5 each in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Assam, 4 in Bihar, 3 in West Bengal, 2 each in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Manipur and 1 each in Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir 

  • Jun 01, 2024 12:37 PM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll begins

    Months-long poll season for Lok Sabha Election 2024 in the largest democracy in the world has come to an end. At 6 PM the India TV CNX Exit Poll began to make predictions based on voter feedback. 

