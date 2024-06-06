ECI reports 65.79 per cent overall voter turnout in recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday reported a 65.79% overall voter turnout in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which saw the BJP winning 240 seats, while Congress fell just short of the three-digit mark with 99 seats.

In a statement released, the ECI provided detailed state-wise voter percentages and the overall voting percentage reported in the country. However, it emphasized that the current voting percentage does not include postal ballots.

"Overall, 65.79% voter turnout was recorded in the General Elections 2024 at the polling stations, with male voter turnout standing at 68.80% and female voter turnout reported at 65.78%," the ECI said.

"Detailed statistical reports, including the number of postal votes and gross voter turnout, will be made available on the ECI website after the finalization of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice," it further added.

States/UTs with highest and lowest voter turnout

It is pertinent to note that the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which constitutes one parliamentary seat, saw the highest overall voter turnout at 84.16%. In contrast, Bihar, which constitutes 40 parliamentary seats, saw the lowest voting percentage at 56.19%, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 56.92%.

Further, Maharashtra, which holds the second-highest number of parliamentary seats in the country at 48, reported an overall voting percentage of 61.33%. Apart from Lakshadweep, Assam also reported high voter turnout at 81.56%. The state constitutes 14 Lok Sabha seats in Parliament.

{img-53284}

World Record of 642 Million Indian Voters

Meanwhile, the ECI earlier during a press conference on June 3 has mentioned that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were special as they set a world record with 642 million proud Indian voters casting their votes.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "We have created a world record of 642 million proud Indian voters. This is a historic moment for all of us and for the nation as a whole, ever anywhere in the world in any electoral exercise."

READ MORE | Lok Sabha Results: 19 per cent winning candidates education ranges from class 5 to 12, says ADR

READ MORE | Top official from Biden administration to visit New Delhi to engage with Modi 3.0 government