Priyanka hails Rahul Gandhi's efforts after Lok Sabha poll outcome says, 'proud to be your sister'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi show their inked fingers after casting their votes during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra praised her brother, Rahul Gandhi, for his unwavering determination and commitment to truth following the party's strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections. In a heartfelt message on X, she commended his resilience against opposition attacks and his refusal to succumb to negativity.

Priyanka's heartfelt message

"You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you, you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day," Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

Recognition of Rahul's bravery

Highlighting Rahul Gandhi's approach, she added, "You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. Bhai @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister."

Congress's improved performance

The Congress, as part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, a significant increase from 52 seats in 2019, cutting into the BJP's share in states like Rajasthan and Haryana.