Tuesday, April 07, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Lockdown will be extended if need arises: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Lockdown will be extended if need arises: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

​Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the lockdown in the state will be extended "if need arises". Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also suggested the Centre to extend the lockdown keeping in view the present situation.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2020 15:54 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan/File 
Image Source : FILE

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan/File 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the lockdown in the state will be extended "if need arises". Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also suggested the Centre to extend the lockdown keeping in view the present situation. Meanwhile, the Centre is considering to extend the lockdown post April 14 after states recommended the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Lives of people are more important, economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Govt mulls requests from states, experts on extending lockdown

ALSO READ | Delhi to adopt South Korea model, do large scale COVID-19 testings: Kejriwal | Highlights

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X