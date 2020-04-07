Lockdown will be extended if need arises: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan

Image Source : FILE Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan/File

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said that the lockdown in the state will be extended "if need arises". Earlier on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also suggested the Centre to extend the lockdown keeping in view the present situation. Meanwhile, the Centre is considering to extend the lockdown post April 14 after states recommended the same to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Lives of people are more important, economy can be built again but if people die, how will we bring them back? That is why, if the need arises we will extend the lockdown, a decision will be taken based on the situation," the chief minister said.

