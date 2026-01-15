Trump signs law returning whole milk to school lunches, overturns Obama-era nutrition rules The US government has restored whole and 2 per cent milk in school cafeterias after Trump signed a law overturning Obama-era restrictions. Backed by new dietary guidelines that favour full-fat dairy, the shift affects nearly 30 million schoolchildren and reignites debate on childhood nutrition.

Whole milk is set to return in school cafeterias across the United States after President Donald Trump signed a new law rolling back the Obama-era limits on higher-fat dairy options. The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, cleared by Congress last autumn, now permits schools under the National School Lunch Program to serve whole and 2 per cent milk along with the skim and low-fat variants that had been mandatory since 2012. Nondairy drinks like fortified soy milk may also find a place on school menus in the coming months.

At the White House signing ceremony attended by lawmakers, dairy farmers and children, Trump said, "Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is a great thing." The legislation broadens school guidelines by allowing nondairy alternatives that meet nutritional standards and lets students access dairy substitutes with a simple note from parents rather than a doctor’s certification.

New dietary guidelines boost full-fat dairy

The move comes directly after the unveiling of the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans that highlight full-fat dairy as part of a healthy diet. Earlier editions had recommended low-fat or fat-free dairy for anyone above two years of age. The US Agriculture Department even promoted the change with a social media post showing Trump sporting a "milk mustache" with the caption: "Drink Whole Milk."

While officials note the change could be implemented as early as this autumn, many schools may take more time to assess demand and coordinate supplies. With nearly 30 million students in the National School Lunch Program, the shift marks a major dietary policy reversal welcomed by the dairy sector.

Reversing Michelle Obama's school meal reforms

The return of whole and 2 per cent milk overturns provisions of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act championed by former first lady Michelle Obama more than a decade ago. Her initiative aimed to reduce childhood obesity by limiting saturated fats and calories in school meals, including higher-fat dairy.

However, several nutrition experts and dairy industry groups argue that whole milk remains a nutritious food that was unfairly criticised. Many point to research suggesting that children who drink whole milk may face lower risks of obesity than those consuming skimmed options. Critics of low-fat milk policies also argue that many children dislike reduced-fat milk and leave it untouched, contributing to both food waste and nutritional gaps.

Government and experts weigh in

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr called the shift "a long-overdue correction to school nutrition policy." Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the new law rectifies Michelle Obama's "short-sighted campaign to ditch whole milk."

Under the revised rules, schools must now offer a variety of milk products including flavoured and unflavored whole, 2 per cent, 1 per cent, lactose-free milk and organic options, along with nondairy beverages that meet nutritional criteria. Although the dietary guidelines promote “full-fat dairy with no added sugars,” schools currently serve chocolate and strawberry milk, which may face removal once the Agriculture Department translates the guidelines into specific rules. One major change is that milk fat will no longer count toward the federal restriction requiring saturated fats to stay below 10 per cent of total calories in school meals.

Science remains divided but trends are shifting

Prominent nutrition expert Dr Dariush Mozaffarian of Tufts University has said there is "no meaningful benefit" in choosing low-fat dairy over full-fat varieties. He highlights that the saturated fats found in dairy differ in composition from those in foods like beef and may pose fewer health concerns. Although past studies showed Obama-era reforms corresponded with slower rises in child and teen obesity rates, newer research suggests whole milk does not contribute to weight gain. A 2020 review of 28 studies found that children consuming whole milk had a 40 per cent lower risk of being overweight or obese, though researchers caution that the milk itself may not be the direct cause.

