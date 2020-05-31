Image Source : AP Lockdown 4.0 guidelines to continue till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued orders stating that the lockdown guidelines issued 19 and 24 May will continue to operate in the state till 8 June.

The Centre on Saturday issued orders extending the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones to 30 June as the toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,971 and the number of cases climbed to 1,73,763.

The order, termed as "Unlock-1", suggested a phased removal of restrictions in areas other than the containment zones, adding that shopping malls and hotels can be reopened in such areas from 8 June.

Guidelines on lockdown measures in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to continue till June 8, 2020: Jammu and Kashmir Government #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/tAEdKJFgdT — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2020

Earlier, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab had announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

A nationwide lockdown was first imposed from 25 March for a period of 21 days till 14 April. It was then extended till 3 May, then till 17 May and for a fourth time till 31 May.

