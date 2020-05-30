Coronavirus Lockdown 5.0: What will open, what will not

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lockdown 5.0: What will open, what will not

Coronavirus lockdown has been extended till June 30. Lockdown 5.0 will come into effect when current lockdown ends on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ministry of Home Affairs released a press release in this regard on Saturday. In fresh guidelines issued by the ministry, the focus seems to be on gradual resumption of everyday activities in phased manner.

Lockdown 5.0: What will open and what will not:

In Phase 1

Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services will be allowed to open from June 8

Places of worship will be allowed to open from June 8

Shopping malls will be allowed to open from June 8

Health Ministry will issue Standard Operating Procedure for all the activities.

In Phase 2

Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutes will be reopened.

However, extensive consultation will be done with states and Union Territories beforehand.

What will not be allowed/ will remain closed:

International air travel

Metro rail operations

Cinema halls

Swimming pools

Gymnasiums

Entertainment parks

Theatres

Bars

Auditoriums

Assembly halls

Large congregations

In Phase 3, of the lockdown 5.0, dates for resumption of prohibited activities and outlets will be decided based on the assessment of the situation.

