MP Lockdown 4.0 guidelines today, all economic activites to resume in green zones: CM Shivraj Chouhan

Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that lockdown 4.0 guidelines will be released today.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that lockdown 4.0 guidelines on what will remain open and what not in the state will be released by today (Monday) evening. MHA on Sunday had announced guidelines for the third extended phase of lockdown for another two weeks i.e till May 31 allowing states to further demarcate regions in respective states on the basis of containment, buffer, red, orange and green zones.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan added that the situation is under full control in the state and that the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 relaxations will depend on orange, red, containment and buffer zones. He informed that cinema halls, malls and all those services restricted in the MHA guidelines will remain restricted, however, in green zones all economic activities will be resumed during the latest extended phase of lockdown.

