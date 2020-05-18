Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Lot of changes in Red, Green zones likely; lockdown 4.0 will be most crucial: Yogi Adityanath on India TV

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive conversation with India TV has said that several changes in the list of red, orange and green zones are likely as the state pens down a blueprint for the guidelines for the fourth stint of lockdown that kicks off today. The CM spoke of the influx of migrants lately and how that will impact the UP government's approach in managing the lockdown 4.0.

"There will be changes in the list of red, orange and green zones. This is because there has been a major inflow of migrants in Uttar Pradesh in the last 10 days. These migrants have come from all over the nation including Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. Many of the areas which were green zones in the previous list are now in orange zone or red zone list. Similarly many of our red zones earlier, are now relatively coronavirus free. Therefore a different strategy will have to be put in place to tackle this new lockdown," Yogi Adityanath said.

He further stated that the lockdown 4.0 will be the most crucial because of the large scale movements of the migrants.

"We need to keep in mind the migrants before making any further decisions. Our team is deliberating on the same and the fresh guidelines will be issued by today evening," Yogi reiterated.

On people traveling from Noida to adjoining cities including Delhi, Ghaziabad, others, Yogi Adityanath said that if people are following the guidelines and are not exposed to COVID-19 then they can travel between cities. However, those who are working in healthcare services, they should not travel between cities be it from Ghaziabad to Noida, Noida to Delhi or Delhi to Noida.

CM Adityanath added that close to 1,000 shramik special trains that have been put to migrants service in the country, 600 out of them have been run by UP in which migrants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana have been brought back to the state.

Yogi added that the migrants who have returned to the state will get employment in Uttar Pradesh.

