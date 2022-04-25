Follow us on Image Source : @PATELSAISH Local train climbs platform in Chennai, inquiry ordered

A local train in Chennai climbed over the platform of Chennai Beach station, throwing passengers into jitter. The incident took place on Sunday when an empty Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) was being moved from the yard to the platform.

Officials said that the 12-car suburban train went off the tracks and crashed into the buffer at the dead-end of the platform. The train was likely to be proceeding on the busy Beach-Tambaram route.

Fortunately, no one was injured as the train had no passengers on board and few people were on the platform when the mishap occurred. Only an IRCTC water-vending shop was damaged.

"While placing an empty EMU rake from shed line to Platform 1, the rake had overshot the buffer end of the platform and damaged Platform 1. The rake was fully empty and (there were) no passengers on board. No injury to any passengers (was reported) on the platform. Shunter jumped out of the rake and no injury sustained," S Guganesan, Chief PRO, Southern Railway, said.

The platform shelter was damaged in the process and an inquiry at the appropriate level will be conducted to assess the cause of the incident, he said.

A brake failure is suspected to be the reason for the incident.

TV visuals showed the rake badly damaged as it jutted out of the platform and crashed into the station wall. Shocked passengers were being regulated by the police even as many of them were seen clicking pictures of the damaged train on their mobile phones.

With PTI Inputs

