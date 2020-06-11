LNJP Hospital clarifies after shocking videos show dead bodies lying on ground, patients left unattended

Image Source : INDIA TV Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent at LNJP hospital speaks to India TV on hospital videos

Delhi's LNJP hospital has come up with horrific scenes, showing patients lying on the ground. The videos were taken by India TV reporters when they visited the hospital premises. The visuals showed most of the patients had no saline drip on their beds. Moreover, no official was seen monitoring the patients. Even as cameras were inside for quite sometime, no health official, doctor or nurse could be spotted during the period.

Talking to India TV, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Superintendent at LNJP hospital on Thursday said the video showing a patient lying in a naked condition under the bed was shot after his death.

In his clarification, Dr Suresh Kumar said the clothes of the patient were removed for chest pumping, during which the patient slipped on to the ground.

"With have a large number of patients at LNJP hospital and so many have recovered successfully. Videos that show patients lying on the ground are not completely true," Dr Suresh Kumar said.

Commenting on why dead bodies were lying unattended, Dr Suresh Kumar said it usually takes an hour to disinfect the dead bodies and send it to the mortuary. The videos were shot during this while, he said.

The images serve a jolt as the Delhi government has been claiming that there are adequate beds and infrastructure in place. However, things on the ground appear only to be crumbling at a time when an estimate of 5.5 lakh cases by July 31 has been made by the Delhi government itself. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Wednesday said about 1.5 lakh beds are needed by July 31 once people start coming from other sates for COVID-19 treatment.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage