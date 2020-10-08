Ram Vilas Paswan, socialist and champion of downtrodden, dies at 74

Image Source : FILE Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passes away

Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at 74 on Thursday. His son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan informed about his father's demise on his official Twitter handle and said his father will always be with him. "Papa .... Now you are not in this world but I know you are always with me wherever you are. Miss you Papa ..."

Paswan, one of the country's most noted Dalit leaders, has been hospitalised for the last few weeks. He has long suffered from a heart condition, according to reports.

पापा....अब आप इस दुनिया में नहीं हैं लेकिन मुझे पता है आप जहां भी हैं हमेशा मेरे साथ हैं।

Miss you Papa... pic.twitter.com/Qc9wF6Jl6Z — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 8, 2020

Political personalities cutting across party lines consoled Paswan's death.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Jharkhand Chief Minsiter Hemant Soren and several offered condolences to Paswan's family.

