Live Train Running Status, Live Train Enquiry: Track your train online

Live Train Running Status: For those wanting to check Live Train Running Status, or the exact location of any train, the process is very simple. You can easily check Live Train Running Status, or whether there are any terminations, cancellations, delays. You have a number of options to check Live Train Running Status, via phone, SMS, online on enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, railyatri.in, runningstatus.in or etrain.info.
Live Train Running Status: How to check online
If you are wondering how to check Live Train Running Status, or IRCTC Train Status, or the Live Train Status...no need to worry. It is quite easy. Here are the steps you need to follow to check Live Train Running Status:
Step 1: Go to official IRCTC website irctc.co.in or other websites showing Live Train Running Status
Step 2: Click on Live Train Running Status
Step 3: Enter required details
Step 4: Live Train Running Status will be displayed on your screen
Step 5: It will show your present train location, station name, time of arrival, time of departure, stoppage duration, the distance between two stations, information about the delay.
Live Train Running Status: How to check through SMS
SMS 'AD' to 139
Eg: AD 12002 0755
Live Train Running Status on IRCTC: How to check via phone
Dial Railway Enquiry Number: Call 139
Live Train Status: What will be shown when you check your Live Train Running Status
Serial Numbers of Stations where the train stops
Name & Station Code of Stations where the train stops
Train Arrival Time
Train Departure Time
Any delays or early arrival of train
Current Position: Arrived / Departed / Estimated
Scheduled Arrival Time
Stoppage time at that station
Platform Number where train will stop
Number of days of train travel
Distance covered from origin station
Live Train Status: How can I track my train on map
You can click on the indicated points on the map. Then you will be able to see the name of the station, arrival and departure time and all other details mentioned above.
What is Live Train Running Status:
Live Train Running Status means the exact location of any train, or if it is delayed, cancelled or any other changes. Do note the 'Last Reported Location' and 'Estimated Time of Arrival' at upcoming stoppages.
Live Train Running Status IRCTC: Top 20 Trains
12906 - HOWRAH - PORBANDAR Aradhana SF Express
22686 - CHANDIGARH - YESVANTPUR Karnataka S Kranti Exp
15707 - KATIHAR - AMRITSAR Amrapali Express
13005 - HOWRAH - AMRITSAR Mail Express
12312 - KALKA - HOWRAH Kalka Mail
19270 - MUZAFFARPUR - PORBANDAR Express
22411 - NAHARLAGUN - NEW DELHI AC SF Express
12101 - MUMBAI LTT - HOWRAH Jnaneswari Super Deluxe SF Exp
16336 - NAGERCOIL - GANDHIDHAM Express
22939 - HAPA - BILASPUR SF Express
15631 - BARMER - GUWAHATI Express
13020 - KATHGODAM - HOWRAH Bagh Express
19577 - TIRUNELVELI - JAMNAGAR Express
16311 - BIKANER - KOCHUVELI Express
20810 - H SAHIB NANDED - SAMBALPUR Nagavali SF Express
11071 - MUMBAI LTT - VARANASI Kamayani Express
15933 - DIBRUGARH - AMRITSAR Weekly Express