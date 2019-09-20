Live Train Running Status, Live Train Enquiry: Track your train online

Check Live Train Running Status.

Live Train Running Status: For those wanting to check Live Train Running Status, or the exact location of any train, the process is very simple. You can easily check Live Train Running Status, or whether there are any terminations, cancellations, delays. You have a number of options to check Live Train Running Status, via phone, SMS, online on enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, railyatri.in, runningstatus.in or etrain.info.

Live Train Running Status: How to check online

If you are wondering how to check Live Train Running Status, or IRCTC Train Status, or the Live Train Status...no need to worry. It is quite easy. Here are the steps you need to follow to check Live Train Running Status:

Step 1: Go to official IRCTC website irctc.co.in or other websites showing Live Train Running Status

Step 2: Click on Live Train Running Status

Step 3: Enter required details

Step 4: Live Train Running Status will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: It will show your present train location, station name, time of arrival, time of departure, stoppage duration, the distance between two stations, information about the delay.

Live Train Running Status: How to check through SMS

SMS 'AD' to 139

Eg: AD 12002 0755

Live Train Running Status on IRCTC: How to check via phone

Dial Railway Enquiry Number: Call 139

Live Train Status: What will be shown when you check your Live Train Running Status

Serial Numbers of Stations where the train stops

Name & Station Code of Stations where the train stops

Train Arrival Time

Train Departure Time

Any delays or early arrival of train

Current Position: Arrived / Departed / Estimated

Scheduled Arrival Time

Scheduled Arrival Time

Stoppage time at that station

Platform Number where train will stop

Number of days of train travel

Distance covered from origin station

Live Train Status: How can I track my train on map

You can click on the indicated points on the map. Then you will be able to see the name of the station, arrival and departure time and all other details mentioned above.

What is Live Train Running Status:

Live Train Running Status means the exact location of any train, or if it is delayed, cancelled or any other changes. Do note the 'Last Reported Location' and 'Estimated Time of Arrival' at upcoming stoppages.

Live Train Running Status IRCTC: Top 20 Trains

12906 - HOWRAH - PORBANDAR Aradhana SF Express

22686 - CHANDIGARH - YESVANTPUR Karnataka S Kranti Exp

15707 - KATIHAR - AMRITSAR Amrapali Express

13005 - HOWRAH - AMRITSAR Mail Express

12312 - KALKA - HOWRAH Kalka Mail

19270 - MUZAFFARPUR - PORBANDAR Express

22411 - NAHARLAGUN - NEW DELHI AC SF Express

12101 - MUMBAI LTT - HOWRAH Jnaneswari Super Deluxe SF Exp

16336 - NAGERCOIL - GANDHIDHAM Express

22939 - HAPA - BILASPUR SF Express

15631 - BARMER - GUWAHATI Express

16336 - NAGERCOIL - GANDHIDHAM Express

13020 - KATHGODAM - HOWRAH Bagh Express

19577 - TIRUNELVELI - JAMNAGAR Express

16311 - BIKANER - KOCHUVELI Express

20810 - H SAHIB NANDED - SAMBALPUR Nagavali SF Express

15707 - KATIHAR - AMRITSAR Amrapali Express

11071 - MUMBAI LTT - VARANASI Kamayani Express

16311 - BIKANER - KOCHUVELI Express

15933 - DIBRUGARH - AMRITSAR Weekly Express