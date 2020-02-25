Little Sardar grabs Melania's attention with his dance moves at Delhi School event | VIDEO

US First Lady Melania Trump was at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area on Tuesday when a little Sardar grabbed her attention with his dance moves. Melania was welcomed at the school by students, dressed in traditional attire, to attend a session of the 'Happiness Class.'
As a group of female dancers performed Punjabi Giddha, a little Sardar got up from the gathering of students and began grooving. He caught Melania's attention with his free-spirited moves. Even as the stage was afire with the performers dancing, Melania was more captivated with the little Sardar flaunting his Bhangra moves.
The Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady. Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school and a student band welcomed her playing the bagpipes. The shutterbugs scurried to get a perfect shot as soon as she entered. The children welcomed the First Lady by applying 'teeka' on her forehead. She was also handed over a bouquet after which she lit the ceremonial lamp. She proceeded to take a tour of the school and also attend a session of the 'Happiness Class'.
