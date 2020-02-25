Trump in Delhi: Photos from Day 2 of US President's India visit

Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

On day-2 of Trump's India visit, the attention shifts to the national capital as President Trump receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Through the day, Trump will be having crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which could lay foundations of the all-important Indo-US trade deal. In their bilateral meeting, President Trump and PM Modi will focus on a new path of US-India relationship going forward. Regional and defence cooperation will also be a premier agenda when PM Modi and Trump meet.

First Lady Melania Trump will also be visiting a Delhi government school in the course of the day.

Finally, POTUS will visit the US Embassy where he will have a discussion with key businesspersons n India. The Trumps will board the Air Force One and fly back to Washington DC at around 10:30 pm in the night.

Here are the pictures from Trump's first state visit to New Delhi

Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

Image Source : PTI US President Donald Trump inspects a guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: US President Donald Trump inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump exchange greetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for the ceremonial reception of her father, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.