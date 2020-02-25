Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Trump in Delhi: Photos from Day 2 of US President's India visit

Trump in Delhi: Photos from Day 2 of US President's India visit

Just before the end of his tenure as President of the United States of America, and before he goes to the public for re-election, Donald Trump has decided to come to India for his first state visit to the country. After landing in Ahmedabad, President Trump addressed a packed Motera cricket stadium, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before heading to experience the magnificent Taj Mahal with wife Melania.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 12:04 IST
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovin
Image Source : PTI

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

On day-2 of Trump's India visit, the attention shifts to the national capital as President Trump receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Through the day, Trump will be having crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which could lay foundations of the all-important Indo-US trade deal. In their bilateral meeting, President Trump and PM Modi will focus on a new path of US-India relationship going forward. Regional and defence cooperation will also be a premier agenda when PM Modi and Trump meet. 

First Lady Melania Trump will also be visiting a Delhi government school in the course of the day. 

Finally, POTUS will visit the US Embassy where he will have a discussion with key businesspersons n India. The Trumps will board the Air Force One and fly back to Washington DC at around 10:30 pm in the night. 

Here are the pictures from Trump's first state visit to New Delhi

India Tv - US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovin

Image Source : PTI

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump being welcomed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

India Tv - US President Donald Trump inspects a guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bh

Image Source : PTI

US President Donald Trump inspects a guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

India Tv - New Delhi: US President Donald Trump inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome at R

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump inspects the guard of honour during his ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

India Tv - New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump exchange greetings with Preside

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump exchange greetings with President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

India Tv - New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for the ceremonial reception of

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives for the ceremonial reception of her father, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb.25, 2020.

India Tv - New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gand

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.

India Tv - New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump prior to a meeti

Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump prior to a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. US First Lady Melania Trump is also seen.

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News