Trump in Delhi: Photos from Day 2 of US President's India visit
Just before the end of his tenure as President of the United States of America, and before he goes to the public for re-election, Donald Trump has decided to come to India for his first state visit to the country. After landing in Ahmedabad, President Trump addressed a packed Motera cricket stadium, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram before heading to experience the magnificent Taj Mahal with wife Melania.
On day-2 of Trump's India visit, the attention shifts to the national capital as President Trump receives ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Through the day, Trump will be having crucial discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which could lay foundations of the all-important Indo-US trade deal. In their bilateral meeting, President Trump and PM Modi will focus on a new path of US-India relationship going forward. Regional and defence cooperation will also be a premier agenda when PM Modi and Trump meet.
First Lady Melania Trump will also be visiting a Delhi government school in the course of the day.
Finally, POTUS will visit the US Embassy where he will have a discussion with key businesspersons n India. The Trumps will board the Air Force One and fly back to Washington DC at around 10:30 pm in the night.
Here are the pictures from Trump's first state visit to New Delhi