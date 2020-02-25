First lady Melania shares 3 pillars of 'Be Best' initiative as she visits Delhi govt school

Image Source : ANI Melania Trump visits Delhi government school, says the happiness curriculum is very inspiring.

US first lady Melania Trump visited a Sarvodaya Co-Education Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura where she witnessed 'happiness curriculum' and other activities. The first lady addressed students and teachers at the school and shared her 3 pillars of 'Be Best' initiative. In her visiting remarks, Melania Trump thanked the school administration for welcoming her with a traditional dance performance. She also said that Delhi government's school happiness curriculum is very inspiring.

Addressing students and teachers at the Delhi government school, Melania said, "In the US, I work with children like you to promote similar ideas of well-being through my 'BE BEST' initiative. Three pillars of 'BE BEST' include dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety and overall well-being of children. "

Sharing her experience on visiting the school, Melania said, "It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind."

Students of Sarvodaya School also gifted Madhubani paintings made by them to Melania Trump.

Delhi: Students of Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, gift Madhubani paintings made by them to First Lady of the United States Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/f7yiQiwmaT — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

While Melania was being introduced to traditional Indian dances, a sikh student who was sitting along with other students couldn't control his excitement, emotions and started performing Bhangra steps. For a moment, event Melania Trump couldn't take his attention off the student.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and President Trump held talks in Hyderabad House where both the leaders discussed the future course for India-US relations. Modi-Trump held discussions on trade deal saying commerce ministers of both the countries discussed various aspects for a big trade deal adding the talks were heading in the right direction.

US President Donald Trump accompanied by Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Corey Kushner and his delegation arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday. Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram and finally addressed his big event 'Namaste Trump' along with PM Modi in the presence of more than 1.2 lakh people. On his second day in India today, Trump will discuss trade, defence ties with PM Modi. The two countries will also sign $3 billion worth of defence deals.

