Life sentence for crushing man under BMW wheels

A local trial court here on Wednesday awarded life sentence till death to Harmehtab Singh for crushing Akansh Sen, a relative of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, under the wheels of a BMW car, here in 2017. The court held him guilty under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday. It also imposed Rs 3 lakh fine on him.

The crime was said to be the fallout of an argument and scuffle during a late-night party. According to the prosecution, main accused Balraj Singh Randhawa crushed Sen under his car after being instigated by Harmehtab.

Sen, 28, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here after battling for life for nearly 36 hours.

The Chandigarh Police had booked Harmehtab and Randhawa on murder charge. While Harmehtab was arrested on February 16, 2017, Randhawa remains absconding.

Harmehtab, a rich landowner, is the great-grandson of former PEPSU (Punjab and East Punjab States Union) Chief Minister Gian Singh Rarewale.

