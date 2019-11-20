Brain dead woman gives new lease of life to nine people

A 29-year old brain dead woman gave a new lease of life to nine people with her family donating vital organs in Coimbatore. P Nandhini met with an accident near Avinashi in Tirupur district on November 17 and was immediately brought to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Coimbatore for specialised treatment.

She did not respond to the treatment and was declared brain dead on November 19, a hospital release said on Wednesday, adding her husband came forward and donated the organs.

Multi-organ transplant surgeons and team harvested the woman's heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, skin and bones in accordance with the regulations prescribed by Transplant Authority.

While two kidneys were transplanted at KMCH, liver, eyes, skin and bones were sent to private hospitals in Coimbatore and heart and lungs to a private hospital in Chennai.

